The Singing Of Birds

to Google Calendar - The Singing Of Birds - 2020-02-15 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Singing Of Birds - 2020-02-15 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Singing Of Birds - 2020-02-15 16:00:00 iCalendar - The Singing Of Birds - 2020-02-15 16:00:00

Montgomery’s Inn 4709 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario

Educator Dr. Warwick Dobson presents a theatre-in-education program about an Irish woman and an African-American woman who fled poverty and slavery and ended up in Canada. Audience members will follow the drama as the two women find friendship and hope in a new country.  Feb 15-16 at 4 pm. $20, youth $15, child $10.

Advance ticket required: montgomerysinn.streamintickets.com 

Info

Montgomery’s Inn 4709 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Black History
All Ages
Stage
Theatre
416-394-8113
to Google Calendar - The Singing Of Birds - 2020-02-15 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Singing Of Birds - 2020-02-15 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Singing Of Birds - 2020-02-15 16:00:00 iCalendar - The Singing Of Birds - 2020-02-15 16:00:00