The Singing Of Birds
Montgomery’s Inn 4709 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
Educator Dr. Warwick Dobson presents a theatre-in-education program about an Irish woman and an African-American woman who fled poverty and slavery and ended up in Canada. Audience members will follow the drama as the two women find friendship and hope in a new country. Feb 15-16 at 4 pm. $20, youth $15, child $10.
Advance ticket required: montgomerysinn.streamintickets.com
