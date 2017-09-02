The Sinners Choir Sep 2, 2017 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM The Rex 194 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1Z1 August 22, 2017 2:53 PM Back to Search Results Jazz matinee. Noon-3 pm. Info LocationThe Rex 194 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1Z1 View Map Sections Music Music Genres Jazz/Classical/Experimental WebsiteVisit Event Website Date & Time Sep 2, 2017 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sep 9, 2017 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sep 16, 2017 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sep 23, 2017 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sep 30, 2017 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Previous Next