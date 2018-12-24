The Skittles Last Minute Gift Shop
This Holiday season, the Skittles Last Minute Gift Shop is here to celebrate all those who put their shopping off until the last minute! The store will open at 11:59 pm on Christmas Eve, featuring fun gifts with a Skittles twist.
For those at home, there is an online shop which opens at 11:59 pm on Dec. 24 for 1 minute only! Canadians can visit the website to receive a coupon for select candy.
