This Holiday season, the Skittles Last Minute Gift Shop is here to celebrate all those who put their shopping off until the last minute! The store will open at 11:59 pm on Christmas Eve, featuring fun gifts with a Skittles twist.

For those at home, there is an online shop which opens at 11:59 pm on Dec. 24 for 1 minute only! Canadians can visit the website to receive a coupon for select candy.