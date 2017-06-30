The Sleeping Beauty: Puppet Show & Craft Making

Google Calendar - The Sleeping Beauty: Puppet Show & Craft Making - 2017-06-30 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Sleeping Beauty: Puppet Show & Craft Making - 2017-06-30 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Sleeping Beauty: Puppet Show & Craft Making - 2017-06-30 10:30:00 iCalendar - The Sleeping Beauty: Puppet Show & Craft Making - 2017-06-30 10:30:00

Wychwood Library 1431 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario

This music-filled puppet show follows the plot of the ballet, The Sleeping Beauty, pairing the familiar tale with Tchaikovsky's especially composed score. Top it all off with making a small craft to take home. For ages 2-6 with parent/caregiver. Tickets will be given out 30 minutes before the start of the show.

Info

Wychwood Library 1431 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario View Map

Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events

416-393-7683

Google Calendar - The Sleeping Beauty: Puppet Show & Craft Making - 2017-06-30 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Sleeping Beauty: Puppet Show & Craft Making - 2017-06-30 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Sleeping Beauty: Puppet Show & Craft Making - 2017-06-30 10:30:00 iCalendar - The Sleeping Beauty: Puppet Show & Craft Making - 2017-06-30 10:30:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers’ Choice 2017 nominations are open!

This week in Print