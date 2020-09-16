The Slow Approach: Looking, Drawing and Stitching Together

Textile Museum presents an online workshop series. We invite you to take a slow approach to appreciate the intricacies of Anna Torma’s embroideries from the comfort of your home. Inspired by images from the exhibition Anna Torma: Permanent Danger and working with everyday materials, participants will discover the benefits and pleasures of slowing down during this series of exercises led by the Textile Museum of Canada’s Curator of Education, Susan Fohr. General $45, Members $30, Students $20.

September 16: Slow Looking | Share your observations and engage in dialogue with other participants as we look at a single artwork in detail.

Share your observations and engage in dialogue with other participants as we look at a single artwork in detail. September 30: Slow Drawing | Discover new details in the embroideries through a series of drawing activities.

Discover new details in the embroideries through a series of drawing activities. October 7: Slow Stitching | Record your responses to the artworks and meet other makers while slow stitching.

All skill levels are welcome. Class size is limited, registration is required. You will receive an email with the Zoom meeting access link prior to the event, as well as a list of household materials to collect for some of the activities.