The Smart City in a Digital World

Many claims have been made about both the wondrous future smart cities can provide and the serious threats they pose. CFE virtual forum serie. How can issues of democratic governance, civil liberties, privacy and surveillance be addressed? What's happening worldwide in the smart cities’ movement? What principles should guide the construction of genuinely smart cities? Panelists: Nabeel Ahmed, Tracey Lauriault and Vincent Mosco. Moderator: Andrew Clemente. 2 pm. Free. http://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/cfe-virtual-forum-series-smart-city-digital-world

