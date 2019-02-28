Canadian Children's Opera Company presents John Greer & Jeremy James Taylor's version of the classic Hans Christian Andersen story. A young girl, Gerda, embarks on a challenging journey to the far north to rescue her friend Kai from the clutches of the Snow Queen. Feb 28-Mar 3, Fri-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm (school previews Thu 10 am & 1 pm, Fri 10 am). $35, srs $25, stu $20.