The Sonar Podcast Network Presents: The Bed Post LIVE

Google Calendar - The Sonar Podcast Network Presents: The Bed Post LIVE - 2020-02-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Sonar Podcast Network Presents: The Bed Post LIVE - 2020-02-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Sonar Podcast Network Presents: The Bed Post LIVE - 2020-02-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Sonar Podcast Network Presents: The Bed Post LIVE - 2020-02-10 20:00:00

Bad Dog Comedy Theatre 875 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

The Sonar Podcast Network brings an exclusive live performance of one of their hit podcasts to the Bad Dog Theatre Company stage. This month features the Sex and Sexuality Variety Show where Griffin Toplitsky and Everardo Ramirez will interview two Dommes (Domina Dali and Head Mistress Shahrazad), all moderated by the great Erin Pim. 8 pm. $10.

facebook.com/events/586596628846784

Info

Bad Dog Comedy Theatre 875 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Comedy
Google Calendar - The Sonar Podcast Network Presents: The Bed Post LIVE - 2020-02-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Sonar Podcast Network Presents: The Bed Post LIVE - 2020-02-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Sonar Podcast Network Presents: The Bed Post LIVE - 2020-02-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Sonar Podcast Network Presents: The Bed Post LIVE - 2020-02-10 20:00:00