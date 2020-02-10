The Sonar Podcast Network Presents: The Bed Post LIVE

The Sonar Podcast Network brings an exclusive live performance of one of their hit podcasts to the Bad Dog Theatre Company stage. This month features the Sex and Sexuality Variety Show where Griffin Toplitsky and Everardo Ramirez will interview two Dommes (Domina Dali and Head Mistress Shahrazad), all moderated by the great Erin Pim. 8 pm. $10.

facebook.com/events/586596628846784