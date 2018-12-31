NYE in the Square

Outdoor family-friendly NYE party. hosted by Scott Willats, celebrate the New Year in style with main stage performances by all female Hip-Hop collective The Sorority, Canadian rap royalty K-OS, Canadian duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, and Mississauga's own newest and freshest Rn'B/hip-hop act, Anders. DJ Skate from 8-9 pm with DJ Tilt and NYE hypeman, Sir Lancelot, food trucks and fireworks. Free.