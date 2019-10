Group show of gallery artists Stefan Berg, Amanda Clyne, Sarah Dinnick, Huy Lam, Meghan Price, Suzanne Nacha and Gordon Shadrach. Oct 19-Nov 2, opening reception 1-5 pm Oct 19. Free.

On view during the Art Toronto West End Gallery Hop, when the gallery will be open late: Friday, October 25th.

unitedcontemporary.com/#/the-space-between/