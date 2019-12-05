The Space Between is an interactive, multi-platform narrative experience consisting of a short film, finishing half way through the story, followed by 5 immersive, augmented reality installation 'spaces' to complete the narrative. Our audience will watch the short film on an ipad, then use their device to navigate our installation, scan objects to reveal video clips and voice overs, and ultimately chose their own ending. Dec 5-8, 11 am-2:20 pm. $5. Pre-register.

