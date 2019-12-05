The Space Between

to Google Calendar - The Space Between - 2019-12-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Space Between - 2019-12-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Space Between - 2019-12-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - The Space Between - 2019-12-05 11:00:00

Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario

The Space Between is an interactive, multi-platform narrative experience consisting of a short film, finishing half way through the story, followed by 5 immersive, augmented reality installation 'spaces' to complete the narrative. Our audience will watch the short film on an ipad, then use their device to navigate our installation, scan objects to reveal video clips and voice overs, and ultimately chose their own ending. Dec 5-8, 11 am-2:20 pm. $5. Pre-register.

facebook.com/events/2783517231680078

Info

Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Art
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Space Between - 2019-12-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Space Between - 2019-12-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Space Between - 2019-12-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - The Space Between - 2019-12-05 11:00:00