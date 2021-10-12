The Spectators’ Odyssey – o dell’Inferno

To Live presents the immersive, contemporary multimedia theatrical experience that takes the audience behind the scenes of two of Toronto’s most iconic buildings making the audience the central character in the narrative they experience. Nov 2-14. $50-$75. Timed entry. St Lawrence Centre for the Arts, 27 Front E. http://www.tolive.com

Groups of 8 will begin their voyage every 15 minutes for one of two different journeys, each approximately one hour. Audience can choose to do journey A or B or both.

Tuesday, Nov 2, 7PM – 10PM

Wednesday, Nov 3, 7PM – 10PM

Thursday, Nov 4, 7PM – 10PM

Friday, Nov 5, 7PM – 10PM

Saturday, Nov 6, 7PM – 10PM

Sunday, Nov 7, 1PM – 4PM & 6PM – 9PM

Wednesday, Nov 10, 7PM – 10PM

Thursday, Nov 11, 7PM – 10PM

Friday, Nov 12, 7PM – 10PM

Saturday, Nov 13, 7PM – 10PM

Sunday, Nov 14, 1PM – 4PM & 6PM – 9PM