The Spectators’ Odyssey – o dell’Inferno

To Live presents the immersive, contemporary multimedia theatrical experience that takes the audience behind the scenes of two of Toronto’s most iconic buildings making the audience the central character in the narrative they experience. Nov 2-14. $50-$75. Timed entry. St Lawrence Centre for the Arts, 27 Front E. http://www.tolive.com
Groups of 8 will begin their voyage every 15 minutes for one of two different journeys, each approximately one hour. Audience can choose to do journey A or B or both.
Tuesday, Nov 2, 7PM – 10PM
Wednesday, Nov 3, 7PM – 10PM
Thursday, Nov 4, 7PM – 10PM
Friday, Nov 5, 7PM – 10PM
Saturday, Nov 6, 7PM – 10PM
Sunday, Nov 7, 1PM – 4PM & 6PM – 9PM
Wednesday, Nov 10, 7PM – 10PM
Thursday, Nov 11, 7PM – 10PM
Friday, Nov 12, 7PM – 10PM
Saturday, Nov 13, 7PM – 10PM
Sunday, Nov 14, 1PM – 4PM & 6PM – 9PM
Location Address - 27 Front E