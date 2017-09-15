The Spirit of The Artist

Church of The Messiah 240 Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5R2J4

The Spirit of the Artist, a salon-style monthly series in which artists from a variety of faith backgrounds and creative disciplines including music, dance and visual arts will discuss the connection of spirituality to their creative endeavours. Each installment will feature performance along with a free-flowing question-and-answer conversation. 7 pm. Pwyc. 

647-828-1176
