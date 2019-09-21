Now in its 13th year, The Stop's Good Food for All Festival brings people together in celebration and solidarity. The day begins with a peaceful march through the neighbourhood to raise awareness of the critical role that food justice plays in the heart of any community.

Afterwards, we gather to enjoy a free feast of international street food, dance to live music, join immersive activities for all ages and hear passionate speakers from local social justice campaigns. All are welcome! 11:30 am-3 pm. Free.

thestop.org/whats-on/events/the-good-food-for-all-festival