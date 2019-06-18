The Stop's Night Market
Stackt Market 28 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R5
This popular fundraiser features all-you-can-eat dishes from 65+ of Toronto’s best chefs, accompanied by drink vendors and an eclectic mix of local musicians, DJs and performers. 7-11 pm. $125.
The Stop's Night Market is presented by FreshBooks, and all proceeds support The Stop Community Food Centre’s vital food access and community-building programming.
