The Stop's Night Market

Stackt Market 28 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R5

This popular fundraiser features all-you-can-eat dishes from 65+ of Toronto’s best chefs, accompanied by drink vendors and an eclectic mix of local musicians, DJs and performers. 7-11 pm. $125.

The Stop's Night Market is presented by FreshBooks, and all proceeds support The Stop Community Food Centre’s vital food access and community-building programming. 

www.thestopnm.com

