MUSE Arts Presents: The Stories We Share Zine, Volume 2

Join us in celebrating the launch of our new zine! Part of our HAPPENING Multicultural Festival, this event will be a virtual lounge, recognizing the accomplishments of the amazing newcomer, immigrant and refugee women who participated in our virtual creative writing sessions this year, and opening the space for them to read excerpts of their work. May 25 from 5-6 pm ET. Free. musearts.ca

facebook.com/events/311073367205642