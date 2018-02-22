The Stories We Tell: Visual Narratives For Science & Conservation
Visual storytellers David Coulson and Samantha Stephens use video and photography to engage people not just in the facts and figures of science, but also the process of research; fostering a deep understanding of its ability to inform vital conservation efforts. Join them for fascinating stories that illustrate the work being done to understand and protect our natural environment, and a journey through the ROM’s hidden collections. 11 am-1:15 pm. Free w/ ROM admission.
