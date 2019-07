Five true, personal stories inspired by the times in our lives where we have to go back to the drawing board. Stories by Eva Bloom, Monique Johnson, Paulette Steeves, Frankie Fiorini and Joanne O'Meara. Hosted by Jesse Hildebrand and Misha Gajewski. 7:30 pm (doors 7 pm). $12.

eventbrite.com/e/63058530763