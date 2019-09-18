The Stranger 2.0: Above & Below
Secret Location contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
by Daniele Bartolin (DopoLavoro Teatrale). A mysterious guide takes you on an urban journey in one of two walkabout productions. Midtown and downtown locations. Opens Sep 18 and runs to Sep 29, Mon-Fri from 5-9:30 pm, Sat-Sun from 3-7:30 pm. $50, VIP $90.
Starting point for The Stranger 2.0: above is a secret location around in Midtown west. Starting point for The Stranger 2.0: below is a secret location around the downtown core. Tickets holders will be notified by email of the exact meeting point 24 hours before their show time.
Info
Secret Location contact for info, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Outdoor
Stage
Theatre