The Struggle At Muskrat Falls: Indigenous Rights, Green Energy Myths & Criminalization Of Land Protection
Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario
Kelly Morrissey (Nunatsiavummiuk Inuit woman from Labrador) & Matthew Behrens (Homes not Bombs) discuss Muskrat Falls, where Indigenous people and settler allies face serious charges for land and water protection against methylmercury poisoning and risk of catastrophic dam break. Elders jailed, journalists charged, and Trudeau government has invested billions. 7-9 pm. Free.
