The Sunshine Eaters Exhibition

The Sunshine Eaters, an original multi-sensory exhibition that highlights how artists and designers look to the land and its plants, flowers and trees as a means to imagine and conjure hope in the face of local and global crises. Works by Shary Boyle, Nick Cave, Robert Holmes, Jim Holyoak, Brian Jungen, Jessica Karuhanga, Alexandra Kehayoglou, Nina Leo and Moez Surani, Tony Matelli, Alanis Obomsawin, Ebony G. Patterson, and Winnie Truong. Jan 10-Apr 15, reception 8-10 pm, Jan 10. facebook.com/events/19368421118864