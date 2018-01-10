The Sunshine Eaters Exhibition

to Google Calendar - The Sunshine Eaters Exhibition - 2018-01-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Sunshine Eaters Exhibition - 2018-01-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Sunshine Eaters Exhibition - 2018-01-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Sunshine Eaters Exhibition - 2018-01-10 00:00:00

Onsite Gallery 199 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario

The Sunshine Eaters, an original multi-sensory exhibition that highlights how artists and designers look to the land and its plants, flowers and trees as a means to imagine and conjure hope in the face of local and global crises.  Works by Shary Boyle, Nick Cave, Robert Holmes, Jim Holyoak, Brian Jungen, Jessica Karuhanga, Alexandra Kehayoglou, Nina Leo and Moez Surani, Tony Matelli, Alanis Obomsawin, Ebony G. Patterson, and Winnie Truong. Jan 10-Apr 15, reception 8-10 pm, Jan 10. facebook.com/events/19368421118864

Info
Onsite Gallery 199 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Art
416-977-6000
to Google Calendar - The Sunshine Eaters Exhibition - 2018-01-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Sunshine Eaters Exhibition - 2018-01-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Sunshine Eaters Exhibition - 2018-01-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Sunshine Eaters Exhibition - 2018-01-10 00:00:00