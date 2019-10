Rebel Films screens Ann Shin's 2018 documentary followed by discussion with Ryerson professor Mustafa Koc. Every year, the western world is introduced to new "superfoods" that boast extraordinary nutritional benefits. The Superfood Chain explores the ripple effect the superfood industry has on the lives of farm families in Bolivia, Ethiopia, the Philippines, and Haida Gwaii. 7 pm. $4/pwyc. Room 5-240.

socialistaction.ca