The Surreal Life – A Surreal Good Comedy Show

The Surreal Life is an art movement to establish comedy as art. In The Surreal Life comedian artistes showcase works in stand-up, improv and storytelling. The Surreal Life showcases the work of POC, LGBTQ+ , cis and trans femme comedians. This month featuring Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Che Durena, Coko Galore, Jade Niles Craig, Jherad Alleyne and Surer Qaly Deria. 8:30 pm. $10.

facebook.com/events/352091472312968