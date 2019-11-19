The Talk 2.0: Transparency of Success
Artscape Daniels Launchpad 130 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y5
Youth arts charity UforChange panel discussion on how creative leaders paved their unique path in their respective industries w/ writer Sabrina Maddeaux, filmmaker Barry Avrich, CBC broadcaster Amanda Parris and others. 6:30 pm. $125-$250.
canadahelps.org/en/charities/uforchange-movement/events/the-talk-2-0/#overview
Info
Artscape Daniels Launchpad 130 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y5 View Map
Community Events