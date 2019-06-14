The Taste Of Little Italy

Live music on street corners, vendors offering ethnic food, children’s entertainment and more at this annual pedestrian party (street closed to traffic). Live performances by Dr. Draw, Yiannis, Sol de Cuba, Luigi Scanga, Linda Cara and Divas of Disco and others.

Jun 14-16: Fri from 7 pm-1 am, Sat 11 am-1 am, Sun 11 am-10 pm. Free.

tolittleitaly.com/taste-little-italy