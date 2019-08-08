a3219460e232-TOTK2019.jpg

The Taste of the Kingsway 2019

Discover international cuisines, continuous live entertainment and fresh food at Taste of the Kingsway! Live music, midway, dog show, and family entertainment! This annual festival is a renowned culinary and entertainment experience. Over 100 vendors & exhibitors will be participating with demonstrations and interactive exhibits along Bloor Street West, from Prince Edward Drive to Montgomery Road, September 6-8. #TOTK2019

The Kingsway Bloor West, Prince Edward to Montgomery, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor, Partner
Community Events
Festivals
