The Tenth Muse

Kensington Hall 56 Kensington, Toronto, Ontario

Filament Incubator presents a new play by Julie Foster. What happens when three experts lecture about the mystery woman who is Sappho? Worlds dissolve, lines blur, facts implode and words become more than just words. History lessons turn us into mouthpieces for the dead...for better or for worse. 

Opens Dec 7 and runs to Dec 16, Wed-Sun 7:30 pm, mat Sun 2:30 pm. $15-$20.

thetenthmuse.brownpapertickets.com

