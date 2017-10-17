The Times They Are A Changin'

(Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company). Louise Pitre and W. Joseph Matheson perform songs by Bob Dylan, Mama Cass, Leonard Cohen, Carole King and others to celebrate the Jewish voices who contributed to the music of a generation. Previews from Oct 17, opens Oct 19 and runs to Oct 29, Tue-Thu & Sat 8 pm, mat Wed 1 pm, Sun 2 pm. $15-$91. Greenwin Theatre.