The Toni-Yo-Yo Run For Fun

Princess Anne Park 18 Prince George, Toronto, Ontario M9A 1Y1

Annual 1K kids' run and 2K and 3K run/walk in support of a local non-profit therapy program for children with special needs. The goal is to raise $10,000 in tuition fees to send a family-in-needs’ child to Silver Creek Pre-School. 10 am-12:30 pm. $25-$40. For complete details, visit www.toniyoyo.com

Info

Princess Anne Park 18 Prince George, Toronto, Ontario M9A 1Y1 View Map
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events
Benefits
