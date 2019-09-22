The Toni-Yo-Yo Run For Fun
Princess Anne Park 18 Prince George, Toronto, Ontario M9A 1Y1
Annual 1K kids' run and 2K and 3K run/walk in support of a local non-profit therapy program for children with special needs. The goal is to raise $10,000 in tuition fees to send a family-in-needs’ child to Silver Creek Pre-School. 10 am-12:30 pm. $25-$40. For complete details, visit www.toniyoyo.com
