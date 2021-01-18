Riverdale Historical Society presents The Toronto Book of Love that explores the history of the city through fascinating true tales of romance, marriage and passion. From the scandalous love affairs of the city’s early settlers to the prime minister’s wife partying with rock stars on her wedding anniversary… In his talk, Adam Bunch will share some of these stories, as well as exploring the evolution of Toronto’s ever-changing attitudes toward love. Jan 26 at 6:30 pm. https://zoom.us/j/98576286295