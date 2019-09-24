The Toronto Comic Jam

Get together with other local artists to create collaborative comics! One person draws a panel, someone else adds to it and so on. It's a great way to meet other artist and to challenge yourself artistically. Everyone's welcome regardless of drawing styles, skills or backgrounds. Paper provided, bring your own pencils and pens. The drawings made are put together in a zine that's printed up for Jammers. 7:30 pm. Free.

We meet the last Tuesday of every month (except December).

facebook.com/groups/TheTorontoComicJam // TheTorontoComicJam@gmail.com