The Toronto Sunlight Spectacle

Google Calendar - The Toronto Sunlight Spectacle - 2020-06-21 12:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Toronto Sunlight Spectacle - 2020-06-21 12:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Toronto Sunlight Spectacle - 2020-06-21 12:45:00 iCalendar - The Toronto Sunlight Spectacle - 2020-06-21 12:45:00

St James Town Community Garden 35 Prospect, Toronto, Ontario

During "the Journey of the Eclipse" we will celebrate local efforts by the citizens of every one of these countries to glocally implement the Sustainable Development Goals by doing live broadcasts, interviews and music for the approx 4 hours and 40 minutes of the "Sunlight Spectacle" event (coordinated by our associates in Bermuda who are spearheading the "SuperJubilee400" and SpARK4Humanity campaigns). 12:45 pm. 

Register at: https://toronto-sunlight-spectacle.eventbrite.ca

Info

St James Town Community Garden 35 Prospect, Toronto, Ontario
Free, Outdoor
Community Events
