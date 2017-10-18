You have one month to make a zine! Bring 15-25 copies to The Steady to trade with other makers. Meet interesting people. Get lots of free zines. Achieve decentness. The Toronto Zine Off is a self-enforced communal deadline designed to get you going creatively and facilitate exchange of weird and personal work. 7:30-10 pm. Free.

You don't have to make a zine to join in... but wouldn't it be cool if you if you did?