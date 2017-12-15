The Towneley Second Shepherds' Play

Poculi Ludique Societas presents one of the most popular medieval Biblical comedies, ased on the modernized text by David Parry. It tells the story of the three shepherds who hear the news of the miraculous birth of the Christ child. But the Angel only appears to them after a hilarious slapstick comedic romp. Dec 15-17, Fri-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $5-$15.

