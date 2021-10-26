Halloween

The Transcontinental Comedy Show

The Unknown Comedy Club presents the virtual comedy show with a lineup featuring trans comedians from across North America. Hosted by Cindy Rivers from Calgary, The Transcontinental Comedy Show will feature Alice Rose from Toronto, Violet Gray from Baltimore, Katie Zane from Chicago, and Alo Azimov, Sloan, and Ash Davis from Montreal. Nov 13 at 9 pm. $15. http://www.unknowncomedyclub.com

Sat, Nov 13th, 2021 @ 09:00 PM
Online Event

Concert or Performance

Comedy

