The Unknown Comedy Club presents the virtual comedy show with a lineup featuring trans comedians from across North America. Hosted by Cindy Rivers from Calgary, The Transcontinental Comedy Show will feature Alice Rose from Toronto, Violet Gray from Baltimore, Katie Zane from Chicago, and Alo Azimov, Sloan, and Ash Davis from Montreal. Nov 13 at 9 pm. $15. http://www.unknowncomedyclub.com