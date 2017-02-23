The Transformative Experience of Falling In

Tangled Art Vitrines 401 Richmond W, S-30 (basement), Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8

30 ink drawings, sculptural work, and two brand new works will be installed in the Tangled Vitrines in the basement of the 401 Richmond Building. The show maps spaces created to communicate vulnerability, resilience, and movement beyond. Feb 23-Apr 25, reception 7-9 pm Feb 23. Once installed, the work is available to view anytime during the 401 Richmond buildings operating hours. facebook.com/events/248003625652856/

Tangled Art Vitrines 401 Richmond W, S-30 (basement), Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8

