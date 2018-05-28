The True Meaning Of Pictures: Shelby Lee Adams' Appalachia
Shelby Lee Adams has been photographing the eastern Kentucky Appalachian mountain people for 30 years and has been both praised and derided for his portraits of impoverished Appalachian families.
This 2003 documentary by Jennifer Baichwal explores the controversy from different points of view. 2002. Part of Contact Photography Film Series. 2-4 pm. Free. Hinton Theatre.
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
