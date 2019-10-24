The Untold Stories of Toronto's Dishwashers
Daniels Spectrum 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
FoodShare is proud to present The Untold Stories of Toronto’s Dishwashers, an extraordinary documentation of some of the lowest-wage workers in the restaurant industry. Photographer Sandro Pehar’s in-depth portraits expose the heart of the busy commercial kitchen where every facet of a restaurant comes together. In doing so, these thought-provoking images honour the unrecognized labour of low-wage employees in the food system. 6-9 pm, Oct 24. Free. eventbrite.ca/e/the-untold-stories-of-torontos-dishwashers-tickets-73014082085
