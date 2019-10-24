FoodShare is proud to present The Untold Stories of Toronto’s Dishwashers, an extraordinary documentation of some of the lowest-wage workers in the restaurant industry. Photographer Sandro Pehar’s in-depth portraits expose the heart of the busy commercial kitchen where every facet of a restaurant comes together. In doing so, these thought-provoking images honour the unrecognized labour of low-wage employees in the food system. 6-9 pm, Oct 24. Free. eventbrite.ca/e/the-untold-stories-of-torontos-dishwashers-tickets-73014082085