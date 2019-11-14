by Michael Spence (Theatre Gargantua). This new play looks at our current era of climate denial, anti-vaxxing campaigns and "alternative facts." The Wager’s exploration was inspired by the real-life story of a 19th-century scientist who accepted a wager to prove that the earth isn’t flat. While he irrefutably won the bet, the flat-earthers refused to see the evidence for what it was and proceeded to ruin the scientist’s life with harassment, lawsuits and death threats.

Previews Nov 14, opens Nov 15 and runs to Nov 30, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm. $22-$35. In the MainSpace.

theatregargantua.ca/the-wager