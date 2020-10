Theatre Passe Muraille presents an online performance as part of TPM Buzz programming.

Artist-in-Residence Katie Ready-Walters is working with AD Marjorie Chan on a new all-digital work about a young girl, struggling to communicate and in a situation of isolation, “hidden but in plain sight.”

November 21 at 7 pm. Pwyc $5-$20. Tickets at https://ca.patronbase.com/_TheatrePasseMuraille/Productions