Screen the 2020 film by Nathalie Bibeau about an animal trainer who becomes an unlikely whistleblower and is sued for $1.5 million for plotting to steal a walrus, falling down the rabbit hole of a personal quest while a larger movement grows to end marine mammal captivity. Film available to rent for 48 hour viewing period. Available Nov 24. $5.99-$12.99. http://digital.tiff.net