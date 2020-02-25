The Walrus Talks Impact

Artscape Daniels Launchpad 130 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y5

The new landscape of community action, giving with impact, and creating meaningful change. Featuring Roberta Jamieson (Indspire), David Morley (UNICEF Canada), Rita Parikh, (NCAS), Yasir Naqvi (Institute for Canadian Citizenship), Narinder Dhami (LEAP | Pecaut Centre for Social Impact). Feb 25 from 7-9 pm. $25. East Tower, 4th Floor.

thewalrus.ca/events

The Walrus Talks is a national series of events produced by The Walrus, offering thoughtful, inspiring thinking from scholars, writers, performers, scientists, artists, business leaders and more.

Artscape Daniels Launchpad 130 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y5
Community Events
