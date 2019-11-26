The Walrus Talks Women Of Distinction
Jane Mallett Theatre 27 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B4
The Walrus Talks speakers series presents seven speakers, seven minutes, seven different ideas. Sally Armstrong, Connie Walker, Zanana Akande, Janice Fukakusa and other esteemed women discuss the advancement of women in health, science, arts, business and social justice. 7 pm. $21.75. Pre-register. 416-971-5004 ext. 247.
