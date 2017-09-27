The WE Global Learning Centre Grand Opening

Google Calendar - The WE Global Learning Centre Grand Opening - 2017-09-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The WE Global Learning Centre Grand Opening - 2017-09-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The WE Global Learning Centre Grand Opening - 2017-09-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - The WE Global Learning Centre Grand Opening - 2017-09-27 00:00:00

WE Global Learning Centre 339 Queen East, Toronto, Ontario

The new Centre is based in a heritage certified building located at 339 Queen Street East in Toronto’s historic Corktown neighbourhood. The Centre's main floor is a dedicated space for the public where the local neighbourhood is invited to join the WE movement as a community of change-makers. Visit WE.org to learn more.

Info
WE Global Learning Centre 339 Queen East, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
Google Calendar - The WE Global Learning Centre Grand Opening - 2017-09-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The WE Global Learning Centre Grand Opening - 2017-09-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The WE Global Learning Centre Grand Opening - 2017-09-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - The WE Global Learning Centre Grand Opening - 2017-09-27 00:00:00