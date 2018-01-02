The Wedding Party

Streetcar Crowsnest 345 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2T1

by Kristen Thomson (Crow’s Theatre/Talk Is Free Theatre). Comedy about two families, a wedding, mistaken identities and love. Previews from Jan 2, opens Jan 5 and runs to Jan 20, Mon-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed & Sat 2 pm. $20-$50.

MINI REVIEW 

This hilarious comedy documents a full-blown wedding disaster. The action focuses on the rocky dynamic between the groom's dad Jack Sr. (Tom Rooney), a business magnate who's planned the party to serve his ego, and mother of the bride Maddie (Kristen Thomson), who comes from modest means and just wants a little time for her daughter in the proceedings. Director Chris Abraham does a fantastic job managing dozens of costume changes – characters include an inappropriate grandma and a talking Bernese mountain dog – and keeps the heavy themes and unfolding disaster squarely in comic territory.

NNNN (Jordan Bimm)

Review from Jan 2017 staging

