The Wellington Water Watchers' All Eyes On Nestlé 2019 Tour
U of T New College 40 Willcocks, Toronto, Ontario
The Wellington Water Watchers are hosting activists from abroad who have opposed Nestlé in their home countries, as part of their ongoing work to prevent commercial water-taking by Nestlé in Wellington County.
Bernhard and Renée-Lise Schmitt, founders of Collectif Eau 88 will speak about their experience protecting water from Nestlé in Vittel, France. Writer and political/environmental activist Franklin Frederick will address the campaign to stop Nestlé water-taking in São Lourenço, Brazil. 6:30 pm. Free. Wilson Hall Lounge, 2nd Floor.
Info
U of T New College 40 Willcocks, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages
Community Events