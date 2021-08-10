COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

The Witch of Edmonton

George Brown Theatre students online adaptation of the play by by William Rowley, Thomas Dekker, and John Ford, streamed on.

Aug 10, 2021

The Witch of Edmonton

18 18 people viewed this event.

George Brown Theatre students online adaptation of the play by by William Rowley, Thomas Dekker, and John Ford, streamed on YouTube live. Aug 10-21. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm, matinee Aug 21 at 1:30 pm. Free, suggested donation to George Brown College COVID-19 Relief Fund. https://tickets.youngcentre.ca/overview/12843

Box Office 416-866-8666

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-08-10 to
2021-08-21

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

Event Tags

Share With Friends