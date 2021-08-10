The Witch of Edmonton

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
George Brown Theatre students online adaptation of the play by by William Rowley, Thomas Dekker, and John Ford, streamed on.
George Brown Theatre students online adaptation of the play by by William Rowley, Thomas Dekker, and John Ford, streamed on YouTube live. Aug 10-21. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm, matinee Aug 21 at 1:30 pm. Free, suggested donation to George Brown College COVID-19 Relief Fund. https://tickets.youngcentre.ca/overview/12843
Box Office 416-866-8666