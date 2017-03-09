The Woman Refugee
Offsite Concept Space 867 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
B’nai Brith Canada hosts art exhibition and cocktail reception in honour of International Women’s Day. The event will highlight the experience of women refugees from around the world, both historical and modern-day. Mar 9 from 7-10 pm. $36. Funds raised by B’nai Brith Canada will support our human rights advocacy and community care programs. Tickets available online.
Info
Offsite Concept Space 867 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Art, Community Events
