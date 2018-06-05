The Wonder Woman Show

Character monologues, puppetry, physical comedy and more by female-identifying comedians w/ headliner Kirsten Rasmussen, Gillian Bartolucci, Kira Hall, Daphney Joseph, Mikaela Dyke, Erin Rodgers and others. Hosted by Jessica Perkins. 8 pm. $10.

All proceeds will be donated to Sistering, a trans-inclusive 24/7 Drop In supporting women from across Toronto who experience first hand the impact of poverty and marginalization.