The Wonder Woman Show
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Character monologues, puppetry, physical comedy and more by female-identifying comedians w/ headliner Kirsten Rasmussen, Gillian Bartolucci, Kira Hall, Daphney Joseph, Mikaela Dyke, Erin Rodgers and others. Hosted by Jessica Perkins. 8 pm. $10.
All proceeds will be donated to Sistering, a trans-inclusive 24/7 Drop In supporting women from across Toronto who experience first hand the impact of poverty and marginalization.
