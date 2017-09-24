The Word On The Street Toronto
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
This year marks the 28th edition of The Word On The Street Toronto, Canada's largest outdoor book and magazine festival. With more than 200,000 visitors, 200 performers, and 250 exhibitors, this free festival champions literacy with a showcase of Canada's hottest new books and authors. 11 am– 6 pm. Free.
Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Books, Community Events